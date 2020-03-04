Airbnb offering open homes to displaced middle Tennessee residents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (CNN NEWSOURCE) - Airbnb is trying to help the people affected by deadly storms in Tennessee leaving 200 people injured, at least 24 dead and more than 70 unaccounted for.
The company is announcing what it calls “Open Homes” program, offering free temporary housing to people who need it. That includes both relief workers and people whose homes are damaged.
Tornadoes ripped through parts of Nashville and areas east of the city Tuesday morning bringing hundreds of buildings including an entire subdivision in Wilson County down to rubble.
Airbnb is also urging people who have availability in their homes to come forward and help.
