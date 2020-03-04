Benton County mayor credits new emergency alert system for safety of community members

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The mayor of Benton County Tennessee says scenes like this show the true spirit of this community. Neighbors are helping neighbors pick up the pieces after several homes were destroyed when a tornado hit in the Ballard Road area.
Officials have identified the man who died in last night’s tornado as 67-years-old Carl Fraizze. People in this community tell WMC that he and his family have lived here for generations and today is a very difficult day as they remember him.
For others, it’s a difficult day because they are picking up the pieces from their homes, some of which are destroyed.
“If you survey the damage which your film crews have done, you look at some of these structures and you wonder how anyone walks away alive," said Benton County Mayor Bret Lashlee.
Lashlee says recent upgrades to their emergency alert system may have been the reason the number of fatalities was low.
The family who lives in a home on Ballard Road in Camden, Tennessee says just minutes before they took a direct hit from a tornado, they received an urgent alert to seek shelter.
“Once they got that notification they immediately found cover in a particular room, got on the floor and when it hit, the room that they had been in previously completely disappeared,” said Lashlee. “So that tells you the power of having a timely notification.”
Lashlee says he’s heard several families thank the recent upgrades to the rural counties emergency alert system for saving their lives Tuesday morning.
“That particular notification has saved lives, I think it’s well worth it," he said.
Benton County government has worked with the mobile app called Code Red to warn their residents to take shelter. They’ve also hired their own weather spotter to track dangerous storms and post updates online.
Meteorologists from the National Weather Service were impressed with their efforts.
“They’ve got spotter in place, they’ve got a good cohesion here in this community and it sounds like that’s really really helpful for them in this situation,” said NWS Meteorologist Jim Belles.
Officials are planning to review how well the system worked and hopefully make it even better for the next storm.
“It’s a first step and I believe us embracing that code red and adopting it within our government and putting it in our emergency management it has paid dividends today," said Lashlee.
People in this community tell us they plan to come together and help each other get through this tough time.
