Body of missing Hardeman County man recovered from Hatchie River

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A Hardeman County man who has been missing since Feb. 21 was found Tuesday morning. Hardeman County deputies helped recover Kenny “Ray” Pulse’s body from the Hatchie River.
According to investigators, a vehicle was reportedly submerged in the river around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 21. Investigators were able to connect the vehicle to Pulse after responding to the scene.
Officials are not releasing any details at this time out of respect for Pulse’s family.
