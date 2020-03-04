Curfew set in Mt. Juliet as crews asses damage of possible EF-3 tornado

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s a curfew here in Mt. Juliet from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. This comes as crews and officials continue to assess the damage in this community.
Aerial footage shows the devastation in Mt. Juliet after severe weather tore through the area.
“It’s been a very overwhelming day. It’s what I can say. I’ve never been through something like this before," said resident Tammy Osborne.
Tuesday afternoon, residents were picking up the pieces hours after officials say a possible EF-3 tornado with wind speeds up to 160 miles ripped to parts of Wilson County. The storm killed three people during the destruction.
“They say train…oh my gosh, it’s so much like a train,” said Osborne.
Local community organizations were also out helping those that need it most.
“All we’re doing is just handing them a water," said Dana Nissel with Mt. Juliet Cross Point. "It’s the easiest thing in the world and people are just really happy and clearly, they’re going through a really difficult time and so anything we can do to support them through that is what we want to do.”
West Wilson Middle School was also damaged – sheet metal and debris covered parts of the roof.
