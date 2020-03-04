Deadly tornadoes impact Super Tuesday in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Voters in Tennessee and 13 other states participated in the presidential preference primary Tuesday -- otherwise known as Super Tuesday. But deadly tornadoes in middle Tennessee interrupted voting for countless voters.
WATCH OUR SUPER TUESDAY SPECIAL COVERAGE HERE (Mobile users click here)
While the Shelby County Election Commission reports no major issues with voting Tuesday, in Nashville some precincts had to be consolidated because of the tornado and polls opened late.
Polling locations in Wilson and Putnam counties were also affected.
WMC Action News 5 political analyst Michael Nelson says east Nashville tends to be more progressive, but he still expects Biden to take the Tennessee Democratic nomination.
“I think in this case Biden’s lead in Tennessee is strong enough that that won’t change,” said Nelson. “He might win it by a slightly bigger margin than he would have absent the tornado.”
Late this afternoon the Tennessee Democratic Party announced it was filing a lawsuit against the Davidson County Election Commission, and the Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett to extend poll hours in Davidson County until 10 p.m.
A Davidson County judge ruled all polls will remain open until 8 p.m., which is one hour later than normal and five precincts will remain open until 10 p.m.
