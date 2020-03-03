Drier pattern emerging but a chance of rain remains

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Wind: Calm Low: 51
WEDNESDAY: Isolated Showers Wind: E 5 High: 60
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Wind: NE 5-10 Low: 49
THIS WEEK: The better chance of rain tonight and tomorrow will be in North Mississippi with drier conditions most likely north of Memphis. Clouds will still linger across the Mid-South overnight and through the day tomorrow with a few breaks from time to time. Thursday will be mostly cloudy during the morning along with a slight chance of a shower the clearing by the afternoon with high temperatures reaching the lower 60s and overnight lows falling into the lower 40s. Friday will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows falling into the mid to upper 30s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 60 and overnight lows near 40. Sunday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and lows in the lower 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with a chance of showers and highs in the upper 50s with lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and high temperatures in the lower 60s.
