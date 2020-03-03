Drier pattern emerging but a chance of rain remains

THIS WEEK: The better chance of rain tonight and tomorrow will be in North Mississippi with drier conditions most likely north of Memphis. Clouds will still linger across the Mid-South overnight and through the day tomorrow with a few breaks from time to time. Thursday will be mostly cloudy during the morning along with a slight chance of a shower the clearing by the afternoon with high temperatures reaching the lower 60s and overnight lows falling into the lower 40s. Friday will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows falling into the mid to upper 30s.