FedEx Express to use unmanned drones for security purposes at MEM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx Express will soon have drone security at Memphis International Airport, according to the Memphis Business Journal.
Asylon, a security drone robotics company, will become part of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority’s (MSCAA) Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Integration Pilot Program (IPP).
The program will allow for unmanned drones to perform perimeter security patrols, runway inspections and more.
The patrols will start this month.
