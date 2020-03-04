A few more showers but a drier pattern is on the way

THIS WEEK: Clouds will linger across the Mid-South through the day today with a few breaks from time to time. A few showers will develop this afternoon and tonight but not everyone will see rain. Highs near 60 and lows near 50. Thursday will be mostly cloudy during the morning along with a slight chance of a shower then clearing by the afternoon with high temperatures reaching the lower 60s and overnight lows falling into the lower 40s. Friday will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows falling into the mid to upper 30s.