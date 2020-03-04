A few more showers but a drier pattern is on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A front sitting to our south will keep us with clouds and the potential for a few showers later today as it moves north. The best chance of rain will be along and south of I-40. Rain chances will continue through tonight, but most of the rain should be east of the area by sunrise tomorrow.
THE REST OF TODAY: Cloudy with a few isolated showers. Wind: N 5 High: 61
TONIGHT: Cloudy with a few showers. Wind: NE 5-10 Low: 49
THURSDAY: A shower early then clearing. Wind: NW 5-10 High: 63
THIS WEEK: Clouds will linger across the Mid-South through the day today with a few breaks from time to time. A few showers will develop this afternoon and tonight but not everyone will see rain. Highs near 60 and lows near 50. Thursday will be mostly cloudy during the morning along with a slight chance of a shower then clearing by the afternoon with high temperatures reaching the lower 60s and overnight lows falling into the lower 40s. Friday will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows falling into the mid to upper 30s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 60 and overnight lows near 40. Sunday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and lows in the lower 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with a chance of showers and highs in the upper 50s with lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and high temperatures in the lower 60s.
