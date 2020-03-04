Mayor of Nashville holds news conference after tornadoes hit middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The mayor of Nashville, John Cooper, plans to host a news conference after devastating tornadoes ripped through the Music City.
During yesterday’s news conference with Gov. Bill Lee, the mayor gave his condolences to the families that lost loved ones and homes during the storms. He ensured that firefighters and first responders were searching collapsed buildings to make sure all residents were accounted for.
Cooper’s social media shows him on the ground witnessing the damage and talking to locals about their experience.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.