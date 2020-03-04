Memphis seeks revenge on Wichita State

STEPPING UP: Precious Achiuwa has averaged a double-double (15.5 points and 10.4 rebounds) to lead the charge for the Tigers. Alex Lomax is also a primary facilitator, putting up 6.8 points and 4.2 assists per game. The Shockers have been led by Erik Stevenson, who is averaging 11.2 points and 4.7 rebounds.EXCELLENT ERIK: Stevenson has connected on 30.9 percent of the 162 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 26 over the last five games. He's also converted 77.3 percent of his foul shots this season.