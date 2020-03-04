MFD: Person taken to hospital after overnight shooting in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers are searching for information after an overnight shooting in Memphis.
Memphis police were called to the 4600 block of Dunn Ave near Perkins and Quince in Colonial Acres. Memphis firefighters said they arrive on the scene around midnight Wednesday morning.
MFD told WMC Action News 5 one person was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital. The condition of that person is unknown at this time.
We’re working to confirm more information on this investigation, check back for updates.
