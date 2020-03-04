Miller Industries: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

March 4, 2020 at 4:38 PM CST - Updated March 4 at 4:38 PM

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (AP) _ Miller Industries Inc. (MLR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $11.7 million.

The Ooltewah, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $1.03 per share.

The vehicle towing and recovery equipment maker posted revenue of $203.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $39.1 million, or $3.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $818.2 million.

Miller Industries shares have fallen 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $30.41, a decline of 13% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MLR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MLR