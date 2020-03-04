Miller Industries: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (AP) _ Miller Industries Inc. (MLR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $11.7 million.
The Ooltewah, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $1.03 per share.
The vehicle towing and recovery equipment maker posted revenue of $203.1 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $39.1 million, or $3.43 per share. Revenue was reported as $818.2 million.
Miller Industries shares have fallen 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $30.41, a decline of 13% in the last 12 months.
_____
