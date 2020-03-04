NWS: Putnam County damage caused by ‘at least’ an EF-3 tornado

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WMC/WVLT) - The National Weather Service says a tornado that hit Putnam County early Tuesday morning was at least an EF-3, but surveyors are still assessing data to make a final determination.
In a message to WMC sister station WVLT, Krissy Hurley with the National Weather Service said, “We have at least an EF-3, but we’re trying to determine whether it’s stronger.”
The head of the survey team said crews were talking to structural engineers to determine whether the tornado should be classified as an EF-4.
Officials said the tornado touched down in Putnam County around 2 a.m. Tuesday between the city limits of Cookeville and Baxter.
At least 18 people were killed in Putnam County and dozens more injured. Officials said some of those injuries were critical, and some people were taken to hospitals in Nashville.
As of Wednesday afternoon, three people were still missing.
On Wednesday, community leaders released the identities of the people killed and said five children were among the dead.
Mayor Randy Porter said they’ve set up a special morgue for tornado victims. Anyone looking for a family member should call 931-646-INFO. Anyone needing help can call 931-646-HELP.
Emergency shelters are established at the Cookeville Community Center, Putnam County YMCA and Cookeville First Baptist Church.
Anyone who is searching for a displaced family member should go to The Church on the Hill at 3001 Phillips Cemetery Rd.
According to the sheriff’s office, the worst-hit areas included Charleton Square, Plunk Whitson, Echo Valley, Prosperity Point, North McBroom Chapel and Double Springs Utility District.
Sheriff Eddie Farris said the twister “flattened” several homes.
Elsewhere in middle Tennessee, NWS said Tuesday that survey crews found EF-3 damage in three Nashville-area neighborhoods and EF-2 damage in Benton and Carroll counties. They have yet to determine if how many tornadoes are responsible for the damage.
At least 24 people died in the Tuesday tornado outbreak.
