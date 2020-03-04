NWS: Tornado that hit Nashville and Mt. Juliet was on the ground for 50 miles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - One tornado caused damage across three counties in middle Tennessee Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
According to the NWS preliminary damage survey, survey teams concluded one long-track tornado occurred in Davidson, Wilson and Smith counties. The path stretched roughly 50.25 miles from beginning to end, starting in the John C. Tune area and ending 3.5 miles west of Gordonsville.
NWS said Tuesday survey teams found EF-3 damage in Wilson and Davidson counties.
NWS says survey teams continue work where the storm began near the John C. Tune area.
At least 24 people died in the tornado outbreak, including two in Davidson County and three in Wilson County.
The majority of fatalities occurred in Putnam County where NWS survey teams have found “at least” EF-3 damage.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.