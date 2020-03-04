SCSO: Arrest made after deadly shooting and kidnapping in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest after a double murder.
Darrin Walker, 24, has been charged in connection to the double murder on Belmont Run Cove.
Walker is accused of killing Destiny Wilkins and Nayeli Bobbi Jean Bradford Esha Love. He’s facing several charges, including two counts first-degree murder.
Around 3:00 Monday morning, deputies responded to a home on Belmont Run Cove in a neighborhood near East Shelby Drive and Hacks Cross Road. They found one person injured at the scene. That person went to the hospital where they died.
SCSO said the suspect kidnapped a second person and took off in a black 2008 Chevy Impala, which was later recovered near Lake Valley Drive and Ross Road after someone recognized it from news reports and called it in. The second victim was found dead inside the car.
