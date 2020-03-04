Shelby County Commission gives initial approval to paid parental leave for county employees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Commissioners took a big step Wednesday toward green-lighting paid parental leave for county employees. It’s a plan Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris first announced at his state of the county address a week and a half ago.
The proposal sailed through a commission committee Wednesday. Another vote downstairs in full commission is expected Monday afternoon.
“We know right now the employees, the recent young employees, this is the kind of thing they’re looking for,” said Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris.
Currently, the county does not provide paid leave to new mothers or fathers. The mayor’s administration said employees have to use up their vacation or sick time, with some frequently purchasing a short-term disability policy to give them partial pay.
Harris said the strain is especially felt among lower-income households.
“The goal is to make sure that parents, both mothers and fathers have an opportunity to bond with their child without having to worry about financial hardship,” he said.
The mayor’s proposal would create six weeks of paid leave for parents for all new births and adoptions. County officials believe the cost will be nearly $830,000 dollars annually which would be paid for though increased sales tax revenue. The figure was over-estimated to provide a cushion, officials said.
Commissioners expressed their pleasure Wednesday with the new policy.
“People make the difference. The better our people, the better government can function,” said Commissioner Michael Whaley.
“I’m excited the county could come together and say young people are the most important thing,” said Commissioner Mick Wright.
Despite offering her support, Commissioner Brandon Morrison said the cost was a concern as the body begins work on the next year’s budget.
“We’ve got many more needs, and the priority is going to be really difficult,” she said.
Speaking of the budget, Mathilde Crosby, the county’s director of administration and finance, said with all the requests from various agencies there could be a nearly $85 million shortfall, as property tax revenues are down $8.8 million.
Expect county budget talks to begin in earnest in the coming weeks. County officials said if approved, the new paid parental leave will be a line-item in the FY 2021 budget.
