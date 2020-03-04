Showers possible today, above average temperatures continue

It’s dry and cloudy this morning with temperatures in the 50s. A front is sitting to our south now but will move north into our area later today. This will give us a chance for scattered showers starting around noon. The best chance for rain will be in north Mississippi, but we could still see a few showers in Tennessee and Arkansas. Rain chances will continue through tonight, but most of the rain should be east of the area by sunrise tomorrow. High temperatures will climb to the lower 60s this afternoon.