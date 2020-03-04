Showers possible today, above average temperatures continue

It’s dry and cloudy this morning with temperatures in the 50s. A front is sitting to our south now but will move north into our area later today. This will give us a chance for scattered showers starting around noon. The best chance for rain will be in north Mississippi, but we could still see a few showers in Tennessee and Arkansas. Rain chances will continue through tonight, but most of the rain should be east of the area by sunrise tomorrow. High temperatures will climb to the lower 60s this afternoon.
TODAY: Cloudy. High: 61. Winds will be north 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low: 50. Winds northeast 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: We will finally have sunshine Thursday afternoon and will stay in that dry pattern through the weekend. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s Thursday and mid-50s Friday. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
WEEKEND: It will be a nice weekend with high temperatures in the lower 60s both Saturday and Sunday. We will have full sunshine on Saturday, but there will be increasing clouds on Sunday afternoon.
NEXT WEEK: Rain will be possible on Monday and a few showers could linger into early Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s Monday and lower 60s Tuesday. Above-average temperatures are expected to continue all next week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
