SUPER TUESDAY: Joe Biden wins Arkansas and Tennessee Democratic primaries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Joe Biden has won the Democratic presidential primaries in both Arkansas and Tennessee.
The two Mid-South stares are among 14 in the nation that held presidential preference primaries Tuesday -- otherwise known as Super Tuesday.
The former vice president has also won Minnesota, Tennessee, Alabama, Oklahoma, North Carolina and Virginia while Sen. Bernie Sanders came out on top in his home state of Vermont and Colorado.
This story will be updated.
