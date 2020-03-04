Tigers’ Griggs breaks AAC single season 3-point record

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tiger freshman Madison Griggs’ big week earns her a spot on the American Athletic Conference Honor Roll.
Griggs, a former Houston High Star, breaks the league record for most 3-pointers in a single season with 83.
She also breaks the Tigers’ all around record of 80 set by Tyler Harris last season.
Griggs hit a whopping seven treys in the regular season finale at SMU.
The Tiger Women open AAC Tournament play against the Mustangs in AAC Tournament action Friday at 7 p.m. in Connecticut.
