Tigers’ Griggs breaks AAC single season 3-point record

Tigers’ Griggs breaks AAC single season 3-point record
(Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer | March 4, 2020 at 2:05 PM CST - Updated March 4 at 2:05 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tiger freshman Madison Griggs’ big week earns her a spot on the American Athletic Conference Honor Roll.

Griggs, a former Houston High Star, breaks the league record for most 3-pointers in a single season with 83.

She also breaks the Tigers’ all around record of 80 set by Tyler Harris last season.

Griggs hit a whopping seven treys in the regular season finale at SMU.

The Tiger Women open AAC Tournament play against the Mustangs in AAC Tournament action Friday at 7 p.m. in Connecticut.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.