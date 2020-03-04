Tigers Jefferies officially out for the year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - What was feared, is now a reality for one of the University of Memphis’ top basketball players.
Freshman D.J. Jeffries is officiallly done for the season with a strained knee ligament. The 6′8″ forward from Olive Branch suffered a strain to the posterior collateral ligament, or PCL, in his left knee. The injury happened in practice before the Feb. 1 Tigers home game against UConn.
He missed the last nine games while team doctors checked the healing process. He was expected to return by next week’s AAC Tournament, it’s determined he should not risk further injury by coming back this season.
He is expected to make a full recovery. A 4-star recruit, Jeffries started 12 games and is the Tigers second leading scorer and rebounder at 10.8 points and 4.3 boards a game.
The Tigers close out the home portion of the regular season Thursday night vs Wichita State at FedEx Forum.
