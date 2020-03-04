Tim Howard coming out of retirement to play for Memphis 901 FC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Legendary goalkeeper Tim Howard is coming out of retirement.
Memphis 901 FC principal owner Peter Freund and team president Craig Unger announced Wednesday Howard has signed to play in the 2020 USL Championship season pending league and federation approval.
“Since my retirement in October, my obsession for football has grown,” Howard said after signing his contract. “The desire to win continues to drive me. I love to play and I love to compete, this gives me the opportunity to do both.”
Howard is also a minority owner and sporting director of the soccer club.
“Today’s announcement, that Tim will represent the city of Memphis as our goalkeeper, shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone who understands the fire that still burns inside of him," said Freund.
Fans can see Howard in action Saturday at 6 p.m. as the team opens their season at AutoZone Park. Tickets are available at www.memphis901fc.com/tickets or by calling (901) 721-6000.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.