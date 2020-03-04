Woman charged with killing local pastor appears in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman charged in the death of a pastor may soon know her trial date. Latoshia Daniels’ attorney, Leslie Ballin said there’s a possibility a trial date may be set at Daniels’ next court appearance.
She was back in court on Tuesday. She was indicted on first-degree murder and attempted murder charges in July.
Investigators said Daniels killed Brodes Perry and shot his wife in their Collierville apartment in April 2019. Ballin said there is a lot of evidence to go through before a trial date is set.
“This is a complicated case and a very serious case,” Ballin said. “There is discovery the state is going to give us and it's information the accused is entitled to.”
Perry's wife survived the shooting. He was an executive pastor at Mississippi Boulevard Church.
Daniels, who pleaded NOT guilty, will be back in court May 5.
