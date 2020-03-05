Arrest made after 4-year-old girl shot in the leg while sleeping during drive-by in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers with the Memphis Police Department have made an arrest after a 4-year-old was shot in the leg while sleeping in her bedroom.
Police were called to the 4600 block of Dunn Ave. near Quince and S. Perkins around midnight Wednesday morning.
When officers arrived on the scene they noticed a small fire on the side of the home. Investigators believe a molotov cocktail was thrown against the home.
A mother told police she was sleeping the bedroom with her daughter when she was awakened by gunfire. She realized shots were being fired into her residence and her daughter had been shot in the left leg. The 4-year-old was taken to Baptist Pediatric Hospital for treatment.
Investigators said there were 12 other people inside the residence when the shooting occurred.
Video surveillance from a neighbor’s home captured footage of the suspects firing shots into the home. One suspect was captured throwing a molotov cocktail towards the house.
Surveillance also captures a silver Toyota Camry with tinted windows and black rims on the scene. Neighbors saw four suspects wearing hoodies get into the car and drive east on Dunn Avenue.
Officers found 28 spent casings with three different types of calibers on the scene. Police located .40 caliber, .45 caliber, and 5.56 caliber casings for analysis.
After an investigation, officers determined the drive-by could have stemmed from a domestic situation. Investigators determined Tommy Dang was one of the people responsible for the shooting.
Police also said Dang gave a false reported concerning a stolen AR-style 5.56 caliber rifle.
Dang gave a written statement to police admitting to his involvement in the shooting and giving a false report concerning the stolen gun.
He’s facing 14 counts criminal attempt-first degree murder, possession of a firearm/commission of a felony, and false offenses report.
No bond information is available at this time.
