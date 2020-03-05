Best Life: Saving baby Lorenzo… before birth!

CLEVELAND, Ohio. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- One in 100 babies are born with some type of congenital heart defect. Now doctors are saving the tiniest of babies even before birth.
One very rare heart surgery was done while the mother was just 24 weeks pregnant. If the procedure failed, there was little hope for the baby boy’s survival.
If only this little guy knew the road he’s already traveled.
“They didn’t think he was going to make it to term,” Anthony Catanese said. Heather Catanese told Ivanhoe, “They said that there was a problem with the heart.”
An ultrasound at 24 weeks revealed one of Lorenzo’s aortic valves wasn’t working. It could develop into hypoplastic left heart syndrome
“Some people call it half a heart syndrome because the left side is missing,” Jim Strainic, MD, Pediatric Cardiologist at UH Rainbow in Cleveland described.
If left untreated, babies live just a few days.
Dr. Strainic offered a new procedure, fetal intervention, to try and open the valve allowing Lorenzo’s heart to grow normally.
“We did it as a chance to meet our son,” Anthony Catanese said.
Seven doctors took part in the procedure that lasted 20 minutes.
“The needle goes through mom's skin, through the uterus and through the baby's chest into the heart,” Dr. Strainic explained.
It’s so precise a procedure it takes one doctor to put the needle in, another to place the balloon, smaller than a penny, in the aortic valve and another to expand the balloon.
“Even up until the birth, nobody truly knew how he was going to do after he was born,” Heather Catanese said.
Four days after birth, Lorenzo left the hospital with his mom and dad. Fast forward two years, the family is back at the hospital in Cleveland to thank the team that saved Lorenzo’s life and to donate $10,000 to help those whose unborn babies need a lifesaving procedure.
“I mean they didn't just save his life, they saved his quality of life,” Heather Catanese said.
Lorenzo still has an abnormal aortic valve. He’ll have checkups every six months for the rest of his life and probably in his teens or twenties, he will need the valve replaced. He’s not on any medications and doctors say he should be able to live a very normal, healthy life.
