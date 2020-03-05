CDC recommends 20-seconds of singing while you wash your hands. Try these Memphis songs to pass the time.

By Janna Smithson and Jessica Remer | March 5, 2020 at 4:04 PM CST - Updated March 5 at 5:09 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Governor Bill Lee announced Thursday Tennessee has its first confirmed case of coronavirus.

As U.S. cases grow by the day, the Centers for Disease Control is emphasizing hand-washing as one of the best ways to stay healthy. But that means more than a quick rinse under water.

The CDC lists a five-step process on its website that includes scrubbing your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds. They recommend singing the “Happy Birthday” song beginning to end twice while you scrub.

To help you keep track of time, we’ve put together a list of songs performed by musicians with Memphis ties. They each take about 20 seconds to sing.

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” by Justin Timberlake

So just imagine, just imagine, just imagine

Nothin’ I can see but you when you dance, dance, dance

Feel a good, good creepin’ up on you (so just dance, dance, dance, come on)

All those things I shouldn’t do (but you dance, dance, dance)

And ain't nobody leavin' soon, so keep dancin'

I can’t stop the feelin’ (so just dance, dance, dance)

I can’t stop the feelin’ (so just dance, dance, dance, come on)

“I Walk the Line” by Johnny Cash

I keep a close watch on this heart of mine

I keep my eyes wide open all the time

I keep the ends out for the tie that binds

Because you’re mine, I walk the line

“Let’s Stay Together” by Al Green

Oh baby

Let's, let's stay together ('gether)

Lovin' you whether, whether

Times are good or bad, happy or sad

Great Balls of Fire” by Jerry Lee Lewis

You shake my nerves and you rattle my brain

Too much love drives a man insane

You broke my will, but what a thrill

Goodness gracious, great balls of fire

I laughed at love 'cause I thought it was funny

You came along and you moved me honey

I’ve changed my mind, this love is fine

Goodness gracious, great balls of fire

“Sittin’ on the Dock of the Bay” by Otis Redding

I’m sittin’ on the dock of the bay

Watchin' the tide, roll away

I'm sittin' on the dock of the bay

Wastin’ time

“Soul Man” by Sam & Dave

(including instrumentals)

I’m a soul man

I’m a soul man

I’m a soul man

I’m a soul man, oh

“Stay Fly” by Three 6 Mafia

I gotta stay fly, until I die

I gotta stay fly, until I die

I gotta stay fly, until I die

I gotta stay fly, until I die

Walking in Memphis” by Marc Cohn

Put on my blue suede shoes

And I boarded the plane

Touched down in the land of the Delta Blues

In the middle of the pouring rain

W.C. Handy, won’t you look down over me

Yeah, I got a first class ticket

But I’m as blue as a boy can be

“What’s Love Got to Do With It” by Tina Turner

What's love got to do, got to do with it

What's love but a second hand emotion

What's love got to do, got to do with it

Who needs a heart when a heart can be broken

“Pose” by Yo Gotti featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert

Pose, pose, pose, pose, pose, pose, photo shoot, pose (whoa)

Pose, pose, pose, pose, (photo shoot), pose, pose, hold up, pose

Elvis songs

“Hound Dog”

You ain't nothin' but a hound dog

Cryin' all the time

You ain't nothin' but a hound dog

Cryin' all the time

Well, you ain't never caught a rabbit and you ain't no friend of mine

Well they said you was high-classed

Well, that was just a lie

Yeah they said you was high-classed

Well, that was just a lie

Well, you ain’t never caught a rabbit and you ain’t no friend of mine

“Return to Sender”

I gave a letter to the postman, he put it his sack

Bright in early next morning, he brought my letter back

She wrote upon it

Return to sender, address unknown

No such number, no such zone

“Jailhouse Rock”

The warden threw a party in the county jail

The prison band was there and they began to wail

The band was jumpin' and the joint began to swing

You should've heard them knocked-out jailbirds sing

Let's rock everybody, let's rock

Everybody in the whole cell block

Was dancin’ to the Jailhouse Rock

*Full disclosure, we borrowed this idea from Atlanta magazine. You can check out their list here.

