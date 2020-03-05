CDC recommends 20-seconds of singing while you wash your hands. Try these Memphis songs to pass the time.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Governor Bill Lee announced Thursday Tennessee has its first confirmed case of coronavirus.
As U.S. cases grow by the day, the Centers for Disease Control is emphasizing hand-washing as one of the best ways to stay healthy. But that means more than a quick rinse under water.
The CDC lists a five-step process on its website that includes scrubbing your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds. They recommend singing the “Happy Birthday” song beginning to end twice while you scrub.
To help you keep track of time, we’ve put together a list of songs performed by musicians with Memphis ties. They each take about 20 seconds to sing.
So just imagine, just imagine, just imagine
Nothin’ I can see but you when you dance, dance, dance
Feel a good, good creepin’ up on you (so just dance, dance, dance, come on)
All those things I shouldn’t do (but you dance, dance, dance)
And ain't nobody leavin' soon, so keep dancin'
I can’t stop the feelin’ (so just dance, dance, dance)
I can’t stop the feelin’ (so just dance, dance, dance, come on)
I keep a close watch on this heart of mine
I keep my eyes wide open all the time
I keep the ends out for the tie that binds
Because you’re mine, I walk the line
Oh baby
Let's, let's stay together ('gether)
Lovin' you whether, whether
Times are good or bad, happy or sad
You shake my nerves and you rattle my brain
Too much love drives a man insane
You broke my will, but what a thrill
Goodness gracious, great balls of fire
I laughed at love 'cause I thought it was funny
You came along and you moved me honey
I’ve changed my mind, this love is fine
Goodness gracious, great balls of fire
I’m sittin’ on the dock of the bay
Watchin' the tide, roll away
I'm sittin' on the dock of the bay
Wastin’ time
(including instrumentals)
I’m a soul man
I’m a soul man
I’m a soul man
I’m a soul man, oh
I gotta stay fly, until I die
I gotta stay fly, until I die
I gotta stay fly, until I die
I gotta stay fly, until I die
Put on my blue suede shoes
And I boarded the plane
Touched down in the land of the Delta Blues
In the middle of the pouring rain
W.C. Handy, won’t you look down over me
Yeah, I got a first class ticket
But I’m as blue as a boy can be
What's love got to do, got to do with it
What's love but a second hand emotion
What's love got to do, got to do with it
Who needs a heart when a heart can be broken
Pose, pose, pose, pose, pose, pose, photo shoot, pose (whoa)
Pose, pose, pose, pose, (photo shoot), pose, pose, hold up, pose
Elvis songs
You ain't nothin' but a hound dog
Cryin' all the time
You ain't nothin' but a hound dog
Cryin' all the time
Well, you ain't never caught a rabbit and you ain't no friend of mine
Well they said you was high-classed
Well, that was just a lie
Yeah they said you was high-classed
Well, that was just a lie
Well, you ain’t never caught a rabbit and you ain’t no friend of mine
I gave a letter to the postman, he put it his sack
Bright in early next morning, he brought my letter back
She wrote upon it
Return to sender, address unknown
No such number, no such zone
The warden threw a party in the county jail
The prison band was there and they began to wail
The band was jumpin' and the joint began to swing
You should've heard them knocked-out jailbirds sing
Let's rock everybody, let's rock
Everybody in the whole cell block
Was dancin’ to the Jailhouse Rock
*Full disclosure, we borrowed this idea from Atlanta magazine. You can check out their list here.
