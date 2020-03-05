City council passes hands-free ordinance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis is now finally hands-free.
Tuesday, Memphis City Council unanimously passed the Hands-Free Cellphone Ordinance, making it illegal to have a cellphone anywhere on your body.
However, there are some distinct differences between getting caught in the city versus other parts of the state.
While the state law says drivers face a $50 fine for violating the hands-free law, in Memphis you’d have to get caught three times before having to pay that much.
The new Memphis ordinance says on the first offense there will be a warning, the second time is $25 and the third offense is $50.
The new ordinance will not go into effect until July 1.
We wanted to know what is the hold up.
Memphis City Councilwoman Jamita Swearengen says the city’s new City Court Clerk Myron Lowery needed more time to prepare, including updating software to process the tickets.
“We wanted to make certain that the city court clerk’s office could accommodate that you know it's more to it than just giving out tickets,” said Swearengen.
In Memphis, the City Council decided no matter how many violations you get in a year, everyone starts all over and gets a fresh start in the new year.
The new city ordinance starts July 1, but be aware -- state troopers and every municipality surrounding Memphis are already handing out distracted driving tickets.
