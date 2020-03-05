Emergency call saved lives during tornado

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Weather Service says a deadly tornado hit Nashville early Tuesday morning. The twister traveled 50 miles through three counties -- Davidson, Smith and Wilson.
The destruction feels endless on Catalpa Drive, one of the hardest hit areas in Wilson County. Homes are torn apart and debris is everywhere.
It’s a heartbreaking sight in Wilson County.
“We walked out and it looked like one of those things you see in the movies, where a bomb went off and there’s just nothing left but the hallway you were in,” said Andrew Pulley, resident.
Andrew Pulley was sleeping early Tuesday morning when he got a lifesaving call from police.
“I don’t know if a guardian angel called 911 on my phone, but I did not call 911. I had been asleep for two hours,” said Pulley.
Pulley answered the call and was able to get his 16-month-old baby, his wife and mother-in-law to safety before the tornado tore through their neighborhood.
Just down the road, Abigale Oglesby and her family are finding strength during a difficult time.
Part of their home was destroyed. The roof ripped off a bedroom by wind speeds up to 160 miles per hour.
“The first time I saw it in the daylight the next day, all you can do is cry,” said Abigale Oglesby, resident.
Sadly, Jimmy and Donna Eaton, who lived across the street, didn’t make it.
James, also known as “Jimmy,” and his wife of nearly 60 years, Donna, died in their home.
They were 84 and 81 years old.
“They loved people. They loved the Lord. They loved being involved in the church. They loved helping people," said Steve Lewis, victim’s nephew.
Wednesday would have been Jimmy’s 85th birthday
Officials say a third person, 38-year-old Brandy Baker of Lebanon, also passed away while working security at warehouse.
Now, officials have established a curfew for some of the hardest hit areas.
