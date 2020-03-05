Grizzlies beat Nets by 39 points

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies with a chance to get back to the .500 mark on the season, stay on the road at the Brooklyn Nets.
The Barclays Center in the Big Apple is where the Grizzlies go looking for their third win in a row. The Nets coming off an overtime win against the Celtics, and the Grizz getting big contributions from the bench.
Especially Josh Jackson, he hit four triples and came up with two steals. Jackson with a team-high 19 points and Tyus Jones also went to work. He hits five from beyond the arc as the Grizzlies knock down a season-high 20 three-pointers.
Grizzlies go on to win it with a final Score 118-79. The second win in a row by a whopping 39 points. After the game, these comments from Josh Jackson, “One thing we’ve talked about is just trying to find our identity and what we’re good at. We all agree that’s defense.”
Jackson said, “So every night we come out we know we’re facing tough opponents guys who can score the ball really well, but we feel like we have a really good defensive group and we’re going to rely on that every night.”
The Grizzlies, now 31-31, next stay on the road at the Dallas Mavericks Friday night.
