A little more rain for some and then get ready for sunshine for all

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Cloudy Wind: NE 5 Low: 48
THURSDAY: Clearing Wind: NW 5-10 High: 63
THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear Wind: NW 5-10 Low: 43
THIS WEEK: A few isolated showers will be possible mainly in northern Mississippi overnight and early tomorrow morning followed by a gradually clearing sky by afternoon and a clear and cool night tomorrow night. Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 60 and lows in the lower 40s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures in the mid 60s along with lows in the lower 50s. Be sure to set your clocks ahead one hour before bed Saturday night as we spring forward and return to Daylight Saving Time.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with showers and highs in the upper 50s with lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and high temperatures in the mid 60s with lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the lower 70s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.