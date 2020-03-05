Memphis mayor orders cleaning of libraries, community centers after Tennessee’s first confirmed coronavirus case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The first case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has been reported in Tennessee. State health officials announced Thursday that the state’s first case is in Williamson County, just south of Nashville.
State health officials informed the public in a news conference Thursday morning. The patient recently traveled out-of-state on a round-trip, nonstop flight from Nashville to Boston but not out of the country.
“We just learned of this situation last night. We are committed to transparency and wanted to get this news to you as soon as possible,” said Dr. Lisa Piercey, Commissioner, TN Department of Health.
The patient is a 44-year-old man who recently traveled domestically. Public health officials said he returned from his trip and began to feel unwell but stayed home. Officials said the man’s activity outside the home while sick was limited.
Once his symptoms worsened the man sought treatment and was tested for COVID-19.
“Clinicians that evaluated him acted appropriately and immediately contacted public health and took all appropriate precautions,” said Dr. Mary-Margaret Fill, Medical Epidemiologist, TN Dept of Health.
The state said the man and his family are isolated at their home, and the state is compiling a list of contacts to triage for symptoms and possible testing. Despite the news, officials said Tennesseans should not panic. The state has been testing patients for COVID-19 since Feb. 20, but no test came back positive until now.
The state said they have tested eight people for COVID-19, including Thursday’s positive case. Two additional tests are in progress, and the state public health lab can test 85 additional people and will prioritize testing for those who’ve been around the man with the confirmed case.
“The process for commercialization of testing has been expedited, and we have capacity now with overflow capacity at the CDC,” Piercey said.
Wednesday the Shelby County Health Department held the first of what will be weekly briefings on COVID-19. Director Alisa Hausalter said she wants the public to be prepared but not panicked.
“Our team has been very busy for weeks,” she said, “It’s likely we could have a case at some point. The key is what we do in the event that there is a case.”
There have been no confirmed cases of COVID 19 in Memphis and Shelby County. But Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is requiring places like libraries, community centers, and even city hall to be scrubbed. We spotted Clorox wipes being wheeled into city hall Thursday.
“Every single city asset is under orders to go through a top-to-bottom disinfection,” said Ursula Madden, Chief Communications Officer with the City of Memphis.
City officials are also prepping contingency plans if there is a larger outbreak in Memphis.
“We are looking at down the road, are we going to have to have some of our employees work from home,” said Madden.
Memphians appear to be stocking up on disinfecting sprays and wipes. Photos WMC Action News 5 snapped at two area Kroger stores near midtown Memphis show shelves cleaned out but not completely empty.
