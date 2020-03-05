Mid-South businesses, residents stepping up to help tornado victims in middle Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - All across the Mid-South people are stepping up after seeing the devastation in middle Tennessee.
Chef Kelly English knows the feeling too well. He grew up in New Orleans and remembers going back home after Hurricane Katrina.
"The neighborhood that I grew up in was one of the neighborhoods where the levees broke and the water came into,” said English.
That's why, for the last few nights, English collected a portion of proceeds from his restaurants Second Line and Restaurant Iris in Memphis to help those impacted by the tornadoes.
All over Memphis, people are stepping up. Stock and Belle in downtown Memphis is donating a portion of sales to the tornado relief efforts.
Springs at Forest Hill, an apartment community in Memphis, is hosting a spaghetti dinner next Thursday to raise money.
"Our culture is very much about giving back and that doesn't start and stop at our residents. That's also extended out to our communities,” said Community Manager Khristy Sheppard.
Collierville Animal Services has been collecting supplies to bring to shelters in the Nashville area. Shelter manager Christina Hodge has family in Mt. Juliet, one of the hardest-hit areas.
Not only are they donating these items, but Hodge says they're planning on taking a trip to Nashville to bring some of the adoptable dogs back. Rescue teams in Nashville are overwhelmed.
"They're going to be having an influx of stray animals plus people who have lost their homes aren't going to be able to keep their pets and they're unfortunately, having to surrender them,” said Hodge.
Old Dominick Distillery has pledged to donate all March tour ticket sales to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund, organized by the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. They will also donate 100 percent of ticket sales from its upcoming Gin Launch Party March 22.
"We want to beat each other in everything we do, but then when it comes time that somebody needs something, your rivals are your friends,” said English.
At the end of the day, rivalry or not, Memphians are stepping up and helping those who need it most.
