More sunshine and a slight drop in temperatures

NEXT WEEK: A front will approach the Mid-South on Monday, which will give us a chance for showers in the afternoon and evening. Rain could be heavy at times, but there will not be any severe weather. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s Monday. Although patchy drizzle will be possible Tuesday, most of the area will be dry. High temperatures will continue to climb next week with temperatures in the mid-60s Tuesday and lower 70s Wednesday.