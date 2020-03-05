More sunshine and a slight drop in temperatures

We are waking up to clouds and a few showers in north Mississippi. However, any leftover rain will be east of the area by 9 a.m. Clouds will gradually clear and most of the area will have sunshine by noon. The rest of the day will be sunny with high temperatures in the lower to mid-60s. It will be clear tonight with low temperatures in the lower 40s.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High: 65. Winds will be northwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Low: 42. Winds northwest 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY: We will have another sunny day tomorrow, but it will be cooler. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s and low temperatures will be in the mid-30s on Friday night.
WEEKEND: It will be a nice weekend with high temperatures in the lower 60s both Saturday and Sunday. We will have full sunshine on Saturday, but there will be increasing clouds on Sunday afternoon.
NEXT WEEK: A front will approach the Mid-South on Monday, which will give us a chance for showers in the afternoon and evening. Rain could be heavy at times, but there will not be any severe weather. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s Monday. Although patchy drizzle will be possible Tuesday, most of the area will be dry. High temperatures will continue to climb next week with temperatures in the mid-60s Tuesday and lower 70s Wednesday.
