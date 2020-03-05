MPD looking for shooter accused of firing several shots after crash on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooter is on the run after firing several shots after a crash near I-240 and Getwell. Officers were called to the scene around 6:40 Thursday morning.
Police said a white 4-door Taurus with drive-out tags drove erratically, then struck the victim’s vehicle. The passenger in the suspect’s vehicle fired several shots in the air as the suspect sped away.
No injures were reported.
If you have any information on this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.