Nashville city leaders give another update on middle Tennessee tornado recovery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Many in the Music City are still recovering after tornadoes hit middle Tennessee. City leaders plan to give another update concerning the recovery efforts Nashville has made so far.
During yesterday’s news conference, Mayor John Cooper along with officials from the fire and police department said crews were working around the clock to get the city back on track.
Metro police officers are working 12-hour shifts with no days off, about 600 broken utility poles have been located across the city, and crews have searched and cleared areas as they look for victims.
