A nice stretch of sunshine through the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunshine will give way to a clear sky later this evening. Temperatures will go from the 60s into the 50s. Winds will be northwest at 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows will be in the upper 30s to around 40. Winds will be northwest at 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Friday night will be colder with lows in the low to mid 30s under a clear sky.
WEEKEND: High temperatures will be near 60 Saturday with a good supply of sun. Lows will drop into the 40s Saturday night. Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s Sunday. We will stay in a dry pattern through the weekend.
NEXT WEEK: Rain chances return Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. A storm or two is possible Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. A shower can’t be ruled out Wednesday but a stronger system arrives Thursday with more showers and storms and highs in the low 70s. Lows at night will be in the 50s.
