‘Preparedness is critical’: Gov. Lee says Tennessee is prepared for coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - From deadly tornadoes in the middle of the state to a confirmed case of the coronavirus in Williamson County, Gov. Bill Lee said preparation is key.
"As we’ve seen this week in Tennessee, preparedness is critical,” Lee said in a press conference Thursday morning.
Lee said he has been in constant communication with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Tennessee was one of the first five states to begin COVID-19 testing and we continue to remain confident in our ability and in the measures we’re taking to prevent the spread of this infection."
Gov. Lee said the state started preparing for the possibility of coronavirus before the disease even arrived in the United States. His team created a ‘COVID-19 Task Force’ made up of health care professionals, educators, the agriculture community and stakeholders from around the state.
"We are actively engaged with that taskforce as early even as this morning and we have regular engagements set up with our task force to provided information as well,” he said.
Officials with the Shelby County Health Department said they’ve been prepared for this type of pandemic since the 1990s.
“We’ve had pandemic preparedness plans that have been developed, revised, tweaked and updated ever since the mid-1990s,” said David Sweat, director of Emergency Preparedness with the Shelby County Health Department. “We’ve been working on these plans, and that’s actually the path we’ve been doing the past few weeks.”
Governor Lee said the best thing to do is stay informed with healthcare officials and simply wash your hands.
“While this is a serious situation, I urge Tennesseans to keep this illness in perspective as the vast majority of cases are mild and manageable.”
