Putnam County officials give update on storm recovery efforts 2 days after deadly tornado

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials in Putnam County are giving an update on recovery efforts two days after a deadly tornado.
Watch county leaders give an update on recovery efforts in the player above. (Click here if you’re watching on mobile.)
The National Weather Service says an EF-4 tornado tore through the county around 2 a.m. Tuesday. The death toll there stands at 18 with dozens more injured.
It was the second of two deadly tornadoes to hit middle Tennessee that morning. An EF-3 tore through Davidson, Wilson and Smith counties. It was on the ground for almost an hour and stretching 50 miles.
