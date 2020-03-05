Putnam County officials give update on storm recovery efforts 2 days after deadly tornado

Putnam County officials give update on storm recovery efforts
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 5, 2020 at 5:03 PM CST - Updated March 5 at 5:03 PM

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials in Putnam County are giving an update on recovery efforts two days after a deadly tornado.

The National Weather Service says an EF-4 tornado tore through the county around 2 a.m. Tuesday. The death toll there stands at 18 with dozens more injured.

Drone footage shows path of destruction after Putnam County tornado (WVLT)

It was the second of two deadly tornadoes to hit middle Tennessee that morning. An EF-3 tore through Davidson, Wilson and Smith counties. It was on the ground for almost an hour and stretching 50 miles.

