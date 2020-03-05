SCSO warns of jury duty scam

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After receiving a number of complaints, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a jury duty scam.
SCSO says the Shelby County Jury Commission will never ask past or prospective jurors for financial information, credit card or social security numbers. Nor will they instruct you to purchase pre-paid gift cards to have warrants removed for failure to appear for jury service.
SCSO says do not provide this information to anyone claiming to be associated with the Courts of Shelby County, the Sheriff’s Office, or Memphis Police Dept, and do not leave your home to meet those individuals at any location.
If you receive a call regarding this scam, contact MPD’s Fraud Unit at 901-222-5600.
You may also call the Jury Commission at 901-222-1650 for jury service verification.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.