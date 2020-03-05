Tigers Achiuwa is Dr. J award finalist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers 5-Star forward Precious Achiuwa, is one of five finalists for the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award. The others are Corey Kispert (Gonzaga), Louisville’s Jordan Nwora, Saddiq Bey of Villanova, and Naji Marshall of Xavier.
Achiuwa is the only freshman in the nation averaging a double-double this season. He’s coming off a monster 22 points, 22 rebounds, and five blocked shot efforts in the U of M’s win at Tulane Saturday.
The Tigers host Wichita State in their final regular-season home game Thursday night at 8 p.m. at the FedEx Forum.
