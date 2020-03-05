Tracking a drier & cooler pattern to end the week

Dryer weather is expected to end the week and as we move into the weekend. Rain returns to the Mid-South early next week.
The clouds and showers we saw this morning pushed east of the region. Clouds will start to thin, and sunshine will prevail this afternoon and into the evening. Highs will reach into the middle 60s today with northwest winds around 5 to 10 mph. Tonight, expect mostly clear skies with lows in the lower 40s and northwest winds around 5 to 10 mph.
TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Winds: Northwest at 5 to 10 mph. High: 65.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: Northwest around 5 to 10 mph. Low: 42.
FRIDAY: Tomorrow will be mostly sunny but a tad cooler, all thanks to a weak, moisture starved, front that will roll through the area early in the morning hours. Highs will only top out in the upper 50s with north winds around 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow night, we will see clear skies with lows in the middle 30s.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday is looking mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s and overnight lows in the lower 40s. Sunday we are back to partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower to middle 60s with lows in the lower 50s.
THE WEEK AHEAD: A front will move into the Mid-South on Monday, which will bring showers into the region by the afternoon hours and through the evening. Rain could be heavy at times, but right now, we are looking at no severe weather. Highs will warm into the upper 50s on Monday with lows in the middle 50s. Cloudy skies will linger for Tuesday and Wednesday with a few pockets of drizzle. Highs will warm into the upper 60s to lower 70s with lows in the upper 50s.
