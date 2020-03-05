Tracking a drier & cooler pattern to end the week

THE WEEK AHEAD: A front will move into the Mid-South on Monday, which will bring showers into the region by the afternoon hours and through the evening. Rain could be heavy at times, but right now, we are looking at no severe weather. Highs will warm into the upper 50s on Monday with lows in the middle 50s. Cloudy skies will linger for Tuesday and Wednesday with a few pockets of drizzle. Highs will warm into the upper 60s to lower 70s with lows in the upper 50s.