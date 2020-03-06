All-Memphis final set for boys division-2 state high school tournament

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Boys action in Tennessee Division-2 Class-A High School State Tournament at Nashville. Lausanne gets 15 points, rebounds and six blocked shots the state’s number one recruit Moussa Cisse to upend defending state champion Webb in overtime 63-55.
The Lynx will play for the championship Friday against the Crusaders of FACS in an all Memphis final. First Assembly beats crosstown foe ECS in another overtime semi 48-42.
The state championship game is 2:30 p.m. Friday. On the girl’s side, Jackson Trinity Christian ends Tipton Rosemark’s season in another overtime contest. Trinity improves to 31-1 and Rosemark ends its season 23-7
