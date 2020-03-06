Best Life: Are boy’s brains better at math? No!

Counting and calculating... matching shapes and sizes. When it comes to math learning, is one gender predisposed to be better than the other? Jessica Cantlon, Ph.D., and colleagues at Carnegie Mellon University’s Kid Neuro Lab studied 55 girls and 49 boys age three to nine to determine how their brains processed math. The kids had a functional MRI while they watched educational math videos. The scientists measured which areas, or networks, of their brains responded more strongly to the math content.