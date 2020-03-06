BSMF adds Rich the Kid to 2020 lineup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday, Beale Street Music Festival announced Rich the Kid will be added to its 2020 lineup.
This comes after officials announced that Young Dolph won’t be performing due to a scheduling conflict. He was originally scheduled to perform on Saturday, May 2.
Now, Rich the Kid will be taking the stage on the same day.
Tickets to the festival can be purchased on eventbrite.com and are on sale now through April 19. You can buy three-day passes for $145 or single-day tickets for $55 (limited quantities). VIP passes are also available for $699.
The Beale Street Music Festival will be held May 1-3, 2020.
