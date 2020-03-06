City, companies discuss work policies if coronavirus were to become prevalent in Memphis area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While there are no confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Mid-South, companies across the nation are suspending work-related travel and making plans for employees to potentially work from home.
WMC Action News 5′s Kendall Downing started reaching out to some of Memphis’ biggest employers Thursday evening.
The city of Memphis previously said in addition to disinfecting buildings, officials are making preparations in case COVID-19 becomes widespread in the area.
“We are looking at, down the road, are we going to have to have some of our employees work from home. That’s a reasonable thought to have when you consider how the virus is spread, contact with people,” said Ursula Madden, Chief Communications Officer with the city of Memphis.
City officials said their COVID-19 response includes evaluating which city employees could work remotely if the Memphis area sees a virus outbreak. The city is a 24-7 operation that does not just close.
“We have to have a continuity of government, continuous operations, the city cannot shut down,” said Madden.
Currently the only confirmed COVID-19 case in Tennessee is in Williamson County near Nashville. Tech companies in Washington State where COVID-19 has spread have advised workers to stay home, closing offices and limiting visitors.
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital told WMC Action News 5 they have a preparedness task force looking at COVID-19 impacts. The hospital addressed remote work briefly in a statement.
“We are exploring various options as part of our planning. The safety and health of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital patients and their families as well as staff are a top priority. To comprehensively and proactively address COVID-19, St. Jude has a preparedness task force that is helping ensure that patients, families, staff and visitors to St. Jude are aware of updates and prevention measures. We work closely with state, local and national health authorities on prevention and detection. We have had no cases,” a spokesperson wrote Friday.
International Paper said it too was keeping an eye on COVID-19 and potential impacts to its workforce.
“We continue to monitor COVID-19′s impact around the world. International Paper has an extensive program in place that allows critical team members to work remotely during several emergencies including building maintenance, severe weather and viral outbreaks. We test the program regularly and are ready to respond if necessary,” said a spokesperson Friday morning.
A spokesperson for Servicemaster said management has been in touch with employees regarding COVID-19. The company is still evaluating their business continuity plans and has not established a Work From Home (WFH) policy specific to the virus.
FedEx wrote in a statement they are taking proper health precautions with respect to COVID-19 where warranted. But the statement did not include a mention of Work From Home (WFH) policies.
"FedEx is adhering to all regulations and guidelines from government authorities related to containment of COVID-19, and we are taking recommended precautions in terms of pilot, team member and customer health and safety. The safety and well-being of our team members is our top priority. We are closely monitoring guidance by the World Health Organization and other public health organizations, and taking proper health precautions where warranted," the statement read.
WMC Action News 5 reached out to Memphis-based AutoZone but did not receive a response as of press time Friday.
