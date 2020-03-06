City, companies discuss work policies if coronavirus were to become prevalent in Memphis area

“We are exploring various options as part of our planning. The safety and health of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital patients and their families as well as staff are a top priority. To comprehensively and proactively address COVID-19, St. Jude has a preparedness task force that is helping ensure that patients, families, staff and visitors to St. Jude are aware of updates and prevention measures. We work closely with state, local and national health authorities on prevention and detection. We have had no cases,” a spokesperson wrote Friday.