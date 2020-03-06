Deputies identify second victim in deadly Shelby Co. crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has identified another victim of a deadly crash on Raleigh LaGrange Road last month.
SCSO has determined 23-year-old Josie Griffith of Memphis was the second victim of the fatal crash.
On Monday, SCSO identified the first victim as 23-year-old Andrew Yarbrough from Collierville.
Authorities responded to the crash on Raleigh Lagrange near Collierville Arlington Road on Feb. 21.
Officers said a pick-up truck hit a culvert and two people were pronounced dead on the scene.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
