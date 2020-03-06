Ed Rice Community Center set to be demolished in June

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Longtime Frayser residents say one key part of the community is overdue for replacement.
The current 1960s era Ed Rice Community Center is just not suitable anymore.
Word of possible mold caused the city to temporarily close the center in 2018. And the head of the Shelby County Election Commission said the building would not be used for voting because workers complained of breathing issues.
The building was tested and mold was not found.
Thursday night residents got a look at a video that shows the new center that incorporated much of what the community wants -- a beautiful center that you can look inside and out of.
That is the reason for the all of the glass. You can’t see outside of the current building.
There will be better parking and plenty of landscaping.
Most of the rooms in the building will be multi-purpose, which is something the community wanted because the center is used by people of all ages.
While just about everyone likes the plan, there is one big thing that the new community center will not have.
“That was for the swimming pool to be enclosed in this project. We want to use the pool year round,” said Earnestine Higganbotham.
But Higganbotham isn’t getting an enclosure for the current pool.
Architects, engineers and city planners say the money was just not in the budget.
“I’m disappointed and I haven’t given up on that. We’re going back to whomever it be once we find out approximately how much more money it will be to enclose that pool," said Higganbotham.
The group was promised that figure.
Demolition of the Ed Rice Community Center is scheduled for June and construction is expected to begin in July.
It will take 18 months to build the new community center.
