Expect plenty of sunshine through the weekend

THE WEEK AHEAD: A more active weather pattern is expected to start the week ahead. Monday we are tracking a front that will bring a few showers to the region. Highs on Monday will warm into the lower 60s with cloudy skies. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 50s as we move into Tuesday morning. Cloudy skies and spotty showers possible both Tuesday and Wednesday with high sin the 60s and 70s and lows in the 50s. Rain chances look to increase again as another system pushes into the region Thursday into Friday. Highs Thursday will warm into the upper 60s.