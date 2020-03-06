Expect plenty of sunshine through the weekend

Sunny weather will prevail through the weekend, rain chances return for the week ahead.
Expect a mostly sunny day with afternoon highs warming into the middle 50s across the Mid-South. Winds will remain out of the northwest today around 10 to 15 mph. Tonight, skies stay clear with overnight lows dipping into the middle 30s and winds remaining calm.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: Northwest at 10 to 15 mph. High: 55.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: Calm. Low: 35.
WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Expect mostly sunny skies for Saturday with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and light winds. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s with clear skies becoming partly cloudy during the day on Sunday. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 60s by Sunday with southerly winds. Sunday night lows will fall into the lower 50s.
THE WEEK AHEAD: A more active weather pattern is expected to start the week ahead. Monday we are tracking a front that will bring a few showers to the region. Highs on Monday will warm into the lower 60s with cloudy skies. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 50s as we move into Tuesday morning. Cloudy skies and spotty showers possible both Tuesday and Wednesday with high sin the 60s and 70s and lows in the 50s. Rain chances look to increase again as another system pushes into the region Thursday into Friday. Highs Thursday will warm into the upper 60s.
