Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Longhorns have gone from unwatchable to unbeatable. A five-game win streak with a lineup decimated by injuries has raised Texas from near the bottom of the Big 12 into a possible NCAA Tournament team. And they are slowly turning the conversation about the future for coach Shaka Smart. The winning streak is a making a strong argument to let him stick around despite the program's struggles over the previous three years. Texas hosts Oklahoma State on Saturday.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Alexis Tolefree scored 11 of her 30 points in Arkansas' 26-10 second quarter, and the 25th ranked Razorbacks beat Auburn 90-68 in the second round of the Southeastern Conference tournament. Fifth-seeded Arkansas (23-7) will face 15th-ranked and No. 4 seed Texas A&M on Friday. Chelsea Dungee finished with 23 points. Arkansas' offense continued to dominate, averaging 84.4 points per game for the third-best mark in the nation behind Oregon and DePaul. Unique Thompson had 12 points and 15 rebounds to secure the junior's 22nd double-double of the season for Auburn.