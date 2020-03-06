Jackson St. seeks revenge on Alabama A&M

TEAM LEADERS: Cameron Alford is averaging 12.9 points and 5.6 rebounds to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Garrett Hicks is also a primary contributor, maintaining an average of 11 points per game. The Tigers are led by Tristan Jarrett, who is averaging 17.3 points.TERRIFIC TRISTAN: Jarrett has connected on 27.5 percent of the 171 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 17 over his last five games. He's also converted 70.6 percent of his free throws this season.