Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

SEVERE WEATHER-TENNESSEE WARNINGS
Tornado warning system worked, but effectiveness unknown
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — As Tennessee heals after tornadoes ripped across the state, knowing just how many people received a heads up before the storm hit in the wee hours of the night will likely remain a mystery. Emergency officials say the warning systems worked properly. There have not been reports of failures in getting information as quickly as possible. But they said there is no way of knowing who received the warning. The tornado began its wild path of destruction well after midnight, when most people were in bed, and resulted in 24 dead and many more injured.
SEVERE WEATHER-TENNESSEE-VICTIMS
Toddlers to grandparents, Tennessee tornado victims mourned
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The storms that tore through Tennessee this week have left communities reeling from the loss of at least 24 lives. They were toddlers, young parents, a couple married for nearly six decades, bartenders, a Walmart manager and Sunday school teachers. The devastation hit hardest in Putnam County, where a tornado tore a 2-mile-long path through the county early Tuesday, killing 18 people, including five children under 13. Three others died in Wilson County, two were killed in Nashville's Davidson County, and one person died in Benton County. The twisters ravaged communities as families slept, killing some victims in their beds.
AP-US-FORMER-NAZI-DEPORTATION-
Ex-Nazi living in U.S. for decades to be deported
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. government says it's deporting a 94-year-old German ex-Nazi who has been living in Tennessee. Authorities said Thursday that an immigration judge ordered the man's deportation after a two-day trial in Memphis last month. They say Berger was an armed guard at a concentration camp in Germany in 1945. The immigration judge found that the prisoners Berger guarded were held in atrocious conditions and were exploited for forced labor. Berger also is accused of guarding prisoners during a forced evacuation to a main camp that took two weeks and left 70 prisoners dead. He's lived in the U.S. since 1959.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
Tennessee sees first confirmed case of new coronavirus
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey announced the state has confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus. In a Thursday morning news conference, Piercey said the patient is an adult male living in Williamson County who recently traveled out of the state. Piercey says he's isolated at home with mild symptoms and his household contacts are being evaluated, Piercy said. Tennessee Medical Epidemiologist Mary-Margaret Fill said the patient began feeling ill shortly after returning from out-of-state travel and had very limited activity outside his home. Piercey said the threat to the general public in Tennessee is low. She encouraged people to take common sense precautions like hand washing.
AP-US-SEVERE-WEATHER-TENNESSEE-TRUMP
President Trump to visit tornado-ravaged Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — President Donald Trump will visit disaster areas in Tennessee on Friday just days after storms that whipped across the state left 24 dead and many more injured. Trump will be joined by Gov. Bill Lee, U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn and other top officials during his visit. The White House says Trump approved a disaster declaration Thursday, making federal funding available to those affected by the tornadoes. The White House hasn't specified exactly where Trump will visit. The first tornado began early Tuesday morning, creating a more than 50-mile trail of destruction. A second tornado then exploded through communities farther east of Nashville, causing most of the deaths.
TENNESSEE SENATE-RETIREMENT
Tennessee GOP state Sen. Gresham won't seek reelection
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Republican state Sen. Dolores Gresham says she will not be seeking reelection this year. The Somerville lawmaker made the announcement in an email this week to constituents in her 26th District. Gresham served six years in the state House before she was elected to three four-year terms in the Senate. She became Education Committee chairwoman as a freshman senator. Gresham also helped push through Republican Gov. Bill Lee's education voucher legislation last year. Gresham is a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps. Her district includes Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, McNairy and Henderson counties.